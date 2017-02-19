NEWS

Philadelphia taxi driver arrested after being shot by fellow cabbie outside Frankford Transportation Center

Philadelphia police have arrested a knife-wielding cab driver who was shot by another cabbie near the Frankford Transportation Center. (WPVI)

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have arrested a knife-wielding cab driver who was shot by another cabbie near the Frankford Transportation Center.

Police say at 1:15 p.m. Saturday the 43-year-old suspect got into an argument with a 52-year-old cab driver over who would drive the next customer.

Both work for Philadelphia Cab Company.

Police say the suspect took the next customer into his cab and when he entered the vehicle himself, he pointed a large knife at the other cabbie before driving off.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., the suspect returned with his cab to 5200 Frankford Avenue.

At that time, the other cabbie was speaking with another taxi driver when police say the suspect approached him while holding a plastic bag.

Without saying anything, police say the suspect punched the 52-year-old cab driver in the face.

The victim told police that due to the fact that he knew the suspect was in possession of a knife a half hour earlier, he fired at the 43-year-old cabbie three times with his gun.

The suspect was struck twice in the torso and was grazed once on the left side of his head.

Police were called and transported the suspect to Aria Health Torresdale Hospital.

