Teen arrested after police chase in Atlantic County

A 16-year-old suspect is in custody after a police chase for 18 miles into Atlantic County.It happened around 12:50 p.m. Friday on North Albany Avenue in Galloway Township, New Jersey.Police say patrol officers attempted to stop a stolen pick-up truck, but the teen driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.The pursuit went into Port Republic to the 300 block of Sooys Landing Road when the driver was stopped and taken into custody.There were no injuries reported.The teen will be charged with eluding, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and possession of burglar tools.The male was remanded to the Harborfields Detention Facility.