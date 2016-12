A gas station customer was beaten and robbed in front of a security camera in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section.Three people can be seen attacking a 19-year old outside a Sunoco last Friday.They punched him and kicked him repeatedly, and then took his cell phone before he broke free and got help from the store.Police are still looking for all three men who ran from the scene on the 400 block of Cheltenham Avenue.The victim is going to be OK.