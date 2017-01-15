Teen boy shot, killed in West Philadelphia

NEWS

16-year-old boy shot, killed in West Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in West Philadelphia.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot and killed in West Philadelphia.

Family members have identified the victim as 16-year-old Sean-D Jones.

The victim's brother tells us he immigrated from Jamaica in August. Their father worked for several years to bring them to the United States.



The shooting happened along the 200 block of North 52nd Street.

Police were called around 1 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

Responding officers found the teen shot once in the head inside his father's store.


He was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he died of his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as details emerge in this developing story.
