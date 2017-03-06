NEWS

Man dead, 14-year-old boy critical after Southwest Philadelphia shooting

EMBED </>More News Videos

A man is dead and a teenage boy is critical after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. (WPVI)

By and Annie McCormick
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A teenage boy remains in critical condition after a shooting that left a man in his 20s dead in Southwest Philadelphia.

Detectives say the call came in just before 2:30 Sunday afternoon for shots fired in the 8100 block of Lyons Avenue.


When medics arrived, they found a white car shot up and badly damaged.

Two victims were inside - a man in his 20s and a 14-year-old boy.

Investigators say they were fleeing the bullets, lost control of the car and smashed into a pole, splitting it in half.

The man in his 20s was shot twice under his left arm.



He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:59 p.m.

The 14-year-old is in critical condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after being shot in the face.

"It's a sin and a shame and a disgrace," said community activist Shirlene Moore.

She says she grew up in the area, and adds this is the direct result of her old home being neglected.

"These children have absolutely nothing to do in the community. If you look around, there's no community center for them. These children need vocational training. They need an outlet," said Moore.

We spoke with Ann Strickland Sunday night, who is also calling for change.

"It bothers me as a great-grandmother to know that the children don't have any recreation, so what are they going to do?" said Strickland. "They get into trouble."

Neighbors say this is a part of the city that has been severely neglected.

They simply want more opportunities for the kids who are growing up here.

"It's a forgotten neighborhood. This was a very viable neighborhood. I was raised in this neighborhood," Moore said.

"Now what I see around here is the children don't have anything to do, and this is very sad," said Strickland.

At this point, no word from police on a suspect or what led to the shooting.
------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsshootingchild killedSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
NJ senator speaks out against acts of anti-Semitism
US condemns 'unacceptable' North Korea missile launches
Trump expected to sign new travel ban executive order today
FBI director asked DOJ to refute Trump's wiretapping claims, sources say
More News
Top Stories
Trump expected to sign new travel ban order
NJ senator speaks out against acts of anti-Semitism
Toddler's finger cut off by escalator
FaceTime helps lead police to New Jersey assault suspect
Police investigating homicide in Atlantic City
6 row homes damaged in Wilmington fire
Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missiles into ocean
Show More
Trump seeks Congress' help on wiretap claim; FBI disputes it
House Republicans to introduce health care legislation this week
Delco Memorial Hospital nurses go on strike
Pa. Turnpike reopens between Bensalem, Willow Grove after crash
NYPD: No evidence of vandalism at largely Jewish cemetery
More News
Top Video
Toddler's finger cut off by escalator
6 row homes damaged in Wilmington fire
Police investigating homicide in Atlantic City
NJ senator speaks out against acts of anti-Semitism
More Video