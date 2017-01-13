NEWS

Teen girl killed in Poconos skiing accident

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. --
A 15-year-old girl from Singapore who attended a New Jersey boarding school has been killed in a skiing accident in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains.

Officials at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area near East Stroudsburg tell WNEP-TV that Juliette Dajani died when she struck an orange safety fence after losing control and skiing off the bottom of a trail on Monday.

Resort officials say the girl was at the resort for a team event with her school, which the Monroe County coroner identified as Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey.

Dajani was from Singapore, but the resort and the coroner's office did not release information about her hometown.

The coroner ruled her death an accident from blunt force trauma injuries.

A spokeswoman for the boarding school didn't immediately return calls Friday.

Information from: WNEP-TV
