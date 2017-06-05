NEWS

Teen girls sentenced in death of Amy Joyner-Francis

Teen girls sentenced in death of Amy Joyner-Francis. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at Noon on June 5, 2017.

By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del. --
Two teens have been sentenced for a school bathroom attack that left their classmate, Amy Joyner-Francis, dead.

A 17-year-old Delaware girl has been sentenced to 6 months in a juvenile facility. She had been convicted of criminally negligent homicide by a Family Court judge in April.

On Monday, the judge sent her to a secure residential treatment program.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old co-defendant who was convicted of conspiracy for helping plan the attack was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

A third girl was acquitted.

An autopsy found that Joyner-Francis died of sudden cardiac death, aggravated by physical and emotional stress from the April 2016 fight at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington. She had a rare heart condition undetected by her doctors.

Defense attorneys contended her death was unforeseeable.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
