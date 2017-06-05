Teen girls sentenced in death of Amy Joyner-Francis

Two teens have been sentenced for a school bathroom attack that left their classmate, Amy Joyner-Francis, dead.A 17-year-old Delaware girl has been sentenced to 6 months in a juvenile facility. She had been convicted of criminally negligent homicide by a Family Court judge in April.On Monday, the judge sent her to a secure residential treatment program.Meanwhile, a 17-year-old co-defendant who was convicted of conspiracy for helping plan the attack was sentenced to 18 months of probation.A third girl was acquitted.An autopsy found that Joyner-Francis died of sudden cardiac death, aggravated by physical and emotional stress from the April 2016 fight at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington. She had a rare heart condition undetected by her doctors.Defense attorneys contended her death was unforeseeable.----------