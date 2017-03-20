NEWS

Teenage boy rescued from Brandywine Creek in Wilmington, Delaware

The Action Cam was there as firefighters rescued a teenage boy from the Brandywine Creek in Wilmington, Del. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
First responders were on the scene of a water rescue on the Brandywine Creek in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police and firefighters were called at 7:30 a.m. Monday to the 18th Street Bridge at 18th and Market streets for the report of a person who may have jumped into the creek.

The Action Cam was there as firefighters lifted a teenage boy from the water at 8:35 a.m.

It was not immediate clear how the boy ended up in the creek.

