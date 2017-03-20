First responders were on the scene of a water rescue on the Brandywine Creek in Wilmington, Delaware.Police and firefighters were called at 7:30 a.m. Monday to the 18th Street Bridge at 18th and Market streets for the report of a person who may have jumped into the creek.The Action Cam was there as firefighters lifted a teenage boy from the water at 8:35 a.m.It was not immediate clear how the boy ended up in the creek.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.------