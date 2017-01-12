NEWS

Teen shot and killed in West Oak Lane

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in West Oak Lane.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday along the 2400 block of 76th Avenue.

Police say someone opened fire, striking a 19-year-old man 10 times in the body.

Responding officers rushed the victim to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m.

Police are searching the area for witnesses and checking surveillance cameras.

At this time, no arrests or motive.
