Teen shot and killed in West Oak Lane

Police say an 18-year-old male is dead after being shot inside a house in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood.It happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on the 6700 block of North 15th Street.According to police, gunmen opened fire thirteen times outside the house, shooting through the windows and front door.The victim inside the house was struck in the chest and stomach.He managed to run from the rear of the house to a neighbor's house before collapsing.Police rushed him to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.The victim was under house arrest at the time of the shooting, police say.A white SUV was seen speeding away from the scene.