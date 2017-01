The search continues for an armed robber who targeted a 16-year-old boy, standing at a bus stop in broad daylight.It happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 6500 block of Wister Street in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.Philadelphia police say a gunman shot the boy in the hip then got away with his iPhone.He was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.The teen is expected to make a full recovery.