Teen taken from hospital 18 years ago reunited with parents
A teenager has reunited with her biological parents 18 years after she was allegedly taken from a Florida hospital as a newborn. (WPVI)

A teenager has been reunited with her biological parents 18 years after she was allegedly taken from a Florida hospital as a newborn.

The teen once known as "Baby Kamiyah" now goes by the name Alexis.

"First meeting was beautiful, wonderful, couldn't have gone better," biological father Craig Aiken said.

The birth family met in private at a police department in South Carolina where Alexis was raised.

She was just 8-hours-old when a mysterious woman snuck her out of a hospital.

Nurses and staff say they thought the woman was family.

"I just want know where my baby is at. I just want my baby back," biological mother Mobley told reporters at the time.

Police launched an all-out search for the infant and the case was even featured on America's Most Wanted.

But there was no sign of Alexis until now.

New tips sent investigators to South Carolina.

According to police, DNA testing proved the 18-year-old was the missing baby.

Police say the woman who took her, 51-year-old Gloria Williams, raised her as her own.

"We're speaking to as many people as we can to try and paint a picture of what may have happened 18 years ago," Jacksonville Sherriff Mike Williams said.

Williams, the only mother the teen has ever known, is now behind bars facing kidnapping charges.

Those closest to Alexis say she is strong, but needs some time.

"She's processing everything and she is probably going to have to take this day by day," cousin Tesha Stephens said.
