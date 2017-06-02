NEWS

Teenager shot and killed in Chester, Pa.; 2nd incident investigated

EMBED </>More Videos

Chester High School locked down: Tamala Edwards reports during the Action News Update at 10 a.m. on June 2, 2017.

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of teenager in Chester, Delaware County.

Officers were called the intersection of 10th and Fulton streets at 9 a.m. Friday for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find a juvenile between the ages of 14 and 16 years old who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead.

Authorities believe the shooting happened a block or so away, at 9th and Barkley streets, as the victim was walking to school, and that the victim managed to run a block or so to 10th and Fulton, then collapsed.

Police have not said what may have led to that shooting, or if any arrests have been made.

A short time later, investigators were called the intersection of 9th and Kerlin streets - three blocks from the 9th and Barkley scene - for reports of another shooting.

Police say the victim from that incident arrived at Chester-Crozer Medical Center at 9:30 a.m. with unspecified injuries.

They say that victim arrived in a car with shattered windows and spent bullet casings inside.

The circumstances surrounding this incident were not immediately clear.

As these events unfolded, a lockdown remained in effect at Chester High School, located a short distance from both shooting scenes.

Reports of gunfire prompted officials to lock down the high school down around 9 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries to any students, teachers or staff inside the school.

Police remain on all three scenes investigating.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsshootingChester
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Putin on Trump's withdrawal from Paris Accord: 'Don't worry, be happy'
'Tear it down': DC mayor reacts to fake ICE fliers
1 World Trade Center climber allegedly caught on top of another NYC high-rise
Conway won't say whether Trump believes global warming is a hoax
More News
Top Stories
Driver killed in crash on Route 55 in Cumberland Co.
Ex-Penn State officials face sentencing in Sandusky case
Post-riot review finds Delaware prison poorly run
Delaware school worker charged with sex crime
Pittsburgh, other cities defy President Trump's decision to leave Paris Agreement
Driver flees from police during traffic stop along I-76
AccuWeather: Staying Warm
Show More
Philly councilman describes moment he was stabbed
Penn State hazing death tops agenda at public meeting
Unflappable Ananya Vinay wins National Spelling Bee
Man dies after being shot 10 times in Strawberry Mansion
36 die from smoke in Philippine casino after gunman set fire
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Driver flees from police during traffic stop along I-76
Penn State hazing death tops agenda at public meeting
Ex-Penn State officials face sentencing in Sandusky case
More Video