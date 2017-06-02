Police are investigating the fatal shooting of teenager in Chester, Delaware County.Officers were called the intersection of 10th and Fulton streets at 9 a.m. Friday for a report of shots fired.They arrived to find a juvenile between the ages of 14 and 16 years old who had been shot.The victim was pronounced dead.Authorities believe the shooting happened a block or so away, at 9th and Barkley streets, as the victim was walking to school, and that the victim managed to run a block or so to 10th and Fulton, then collapsed.Police have not said what may have led to that shooting, or if any arrests have been made.A short time later, investigators were called the intersection of 9th and Kerlin streets - three blocks from the 9th and Barkley scene - for reports of another shooting.Police say the victim from that incident arrived at Chester-Crozer Medical Center at 9:30 a.m. with unspecified injuries.They say that victim arrived in a car with shattered windows and spent bullet casings inside.The circumstances surrounding this incident were not immediately clear.As these events unfolded, a lockdown remained in effect at Chester High School, located a short distance from both shooting scenes.Reports of gunfire prompted officials to lock down the high school down around 9 a.m.There were no immediate reports of injuries to any students, teachers or staff inside the school.Police remain on all three scenes investigating.----------