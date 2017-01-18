NEWS

Temple renames School of Media and Communications in honor of legend
EMBED </>More News Videos

Temple University's school of Media and Communication will soon be known as Klein College. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Temple University's school of Media and Communication will soon be known as Klein College.

The name change honors a broadcasting pioneer who holds a special place in Action News history.

Lew Klein is a pioneer in the broadcasting industry.

Temple officials say the Lew Klein College of Media and Communications honors his career in television, and more than six decades of teacher service at the university.

And recognition of the historic multi-million dollar gift to the school from Klein and his wife Janet.

Klein has help to launch many careers. And some of them went on to become household names, like Bob Saget and Dick Clark.

Klein was one of Channel 6's earliest employees. He produced several shows, including Bandstand, which went on to become American Bandstand with Dick Clark.

He also put Carter Merbreier on the air as Captain Noah and His Magical Ark.

Klein began teaching courses at Temple in 1952.

He was program director at Channel 6 when it launched the Action News format in 1970.

He's been an executive, a producer for Philly's telecast and more.

And through it all, he's supported Temple University as a benefactor, a teacher and mentor.
Related Topics:
newstemple universityphilly news
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Chief of staff: George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston
Earthquake Strikes Italy, Tremors Felt in Rome
Man critical after shooting in Wilmington
Trump's Education Secretary Pick Betsy DeVos Grilled on Public Education
More News
Top Stories
Chief of staff: George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston
Metal debris crashes onto car, injures dog on I-676
AccuWeather: A Damp Start to a Mild Day
Monkey's House gives aging, ailing dogs a home
Police: Fugitive wanted in officer's fatal shooting captured
Texas police detective fatally shot during standoff
Lifelong Wilmington resident remembered as helpful to all
Show More
Deadly Superbug Infection Was Resistant to All FDA-Approved Antibiotics
Aw rats! Philadelphia ranked #1 for rodents
NJ woman gets lifesaving transplant after lawmakers step in
Board of Ethics issues unprecedented fine to DA Seth Williams
Obama cuts short Chelsea Manning's prison sentence
More News
Top Video
Chief of staff: George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston
Action News Update
Suspected dog thief targeting Chester County neighborhood
Board of Ethics issues unprecedented fine to DA Seth Williams
More Video