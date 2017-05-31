Testimony began Wednesday in the trial of a Bucks County man charged with sexually assaulting six girls from the same family.Attorneys have delivered opening statements in the trial of 52-year-old Lee Kaplan.Authorities allege that the Feasterville man fathered two children with one of the girls, a then-14-year-old who had been "gifted" to him by her parents because Kaplan helped the couple out financially.Police say the parents of the girls, Daniel and Sevilla Stolzfus, "gifted" the teen to Kaplan in exchange for his financial help.Defense attorney Ryan Hyde says Kaplan maintains that the mother of his children is his wife and that he didn't touch the others.The parents are awaiting sentencing on child endangerment convictions.Kaplan was charged with a number of offenses including rape and sexual assault.----------