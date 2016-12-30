NEWS

Texas police officer gives alleged pot-smoking teen unsual choice


A Texas Police officer is getting a lot of attention for how he handled a pot-smoking teen.

ARTLINGTON, Texas --
A Texas Police officer is getting a lot of attention for how he handled a pot-smoking teen.

Officer Eric Ball was off-duty outside a movie theater in Arlington, when he was alerted that a man was smoking marijuana near the entrance.

"He said he had been smoking marijuana, but it wasn't a usable amount. I just wanted to kind of teach him a lesson, to use that situation as a learning tool. He was real respectful. So I told him you have two options: he could go to jail or he could give me 200 pushups," said Ball.

As you can see, the young man took the push-ups.

He even told the officer he learned his lesson.

The teen's mother said the officer let him off easy, she would've made him do a thousand push-ups.
