A Texas Police officer is getting a lot of attention for how he handled a pot-smoking teen.Officer Eric Ball was off-duty outside a movie theater in Arlington, when he was alerted that a man was smoking marijuana near the entrance."He said he had been smoking marijuana, but it wasn't a usable amount. I just wanted to kind of teach him a lesson, to use that situation as a learning tool. He was real respectful. So I told him you have two options: he could go to jail or he could give me 200 pushups," said Ball.As you can see, the young man took the push-ups.He even told the officer he learned his lesson.The teen's mother said the officer let him off easy, she would've made him do a thousand push-ups.