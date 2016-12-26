NEWS

Tires slashed on 9 vehicles in Northwood
Philadelphia police are investigating after tires were slashed on nine vehicles in the Northwood section. (WPVI)

Philadelphia police are investigating after tires were slashed on nine vehicles in the Northwood section.

The vandalism was discovered shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Foulkrod Street.

In a news release issued Monday morning, investigators said they have been able to determine that the tires were slashed between midnight and 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Jason Cespedes says his sister's car was among several vehicles vandalized while she celebrated Christmas Eve with family.

"My sister came out to go home and the tires were slashed. Then we noticed all these cars in a row were slashed," he said.

Angelo Cruz got hit twice.

"A Dakota and a Subaru. That's four tires I got to replace," he said.

Residents say they're now spending their day off finding tires after a Christmas surprise they didn't want.

"It's sad to see someone has no heart or feelings and damage someone else's property," said Cespedes.

"Even though the upsetting you can't get upset because it's Christmas," said Cruz.

Police don't have suspects, but grainy surveillance video from a nearby home shows a shadowy figure possibly on a bike moving slowly from car to car.
