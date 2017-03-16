NEWS

Toddler found dead after wandering outside in cold overnight in North Carolina

Deputies are investigating after they said a toddler was found dead outside a home in Burke County. (WSOC)

BURKE COUNTY, North Carolina --
Deputies are investigating after they said a toddler was found dead outside a home early Wednesday morning in North Carolina.

Officials told WSOC that they were called to the home on Hopewell Road, just south of Morganton, around 7 a.m. and found a 3-year-old boy dead outside.

Authorities said that someone driving by the home spotted the child and called 911.

Investigators think the boy, who had turned three the day before, wandered outside sometime during the night and may have died as a result of exposure to the cold.

Deputies told WSOC that when they got to the home the front door was open and the mother was still asleep inside.

Wind-chill values in that area were below zero overnight.

The name of the child has not been released and deputies closed down Hopewell Road while they investigated.
Related Topics:
newschild deathcoldu.s. & world
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman killed by train in midst of modeling shoot
How Russian agents allegedly directed massive Yahoo cyberattack
Caught on camera: Woman escapes alleged kidnapping
Fmr. Delco day care worker accused of pushing girl appears in court
More News
Top Stories
Officials seek to find owners of 50,000 stolen items
Fmr. Delco day care worker accused of pushing girl appears in court
Trump's budget: Build up military, build the wall
Intel senators: No indication Trump Tower was surveilled
Villanova Mentality: Nova Nation cautiously optimistic
Work continues to clear snowy streets after nor'easter
Mom arrested after boy home alone starts fire in Upper Darby apt.
Show More
Police: Armed man robs 2 Philadelphia food trucks
WATCH: Amtrak train sends wave of snow onto passengers
10-year-old boy dies after being trapped in snow pile from late-winter storm
Trump adviser Roger Stone involved in hit-and-run
Another federal judge blocks Trump's travel ban
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos