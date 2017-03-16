NEWS

Toddler stable after convoy escort to hospital in Pa. snowstorm

A toddler escorted to the hospital by snow plows and state troopers is now resting comfortably.

DANVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A toddler escorted to the hospital by snow plows and Pennsylvania state troopers is resting comfortably following treatment.

23-month-old Bentley Gingerlowski was born with a rare congenital heart defect.

A low platelet condition caused internal bleeding at the height of Tuesday's blizzard.

His parents took him to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg. But he needed to transfer to Geisinger Children's Hospital in Danville, which is 80 miles away.

The hospitals organized the convoy of State Police, National Guard Humvee crews, PennDOT snow plows, and medics to make the journey.

"PennDOT led the way with a plow train, state police went with the group to make sure they were safe. The National Guard followed up to make sure that if anything happened they could help. And the local emergency responders and healthcare practitioners made sure the baby was safe while they made that trip," said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

Pa. State Police posted about the cooperative operation on their Facebook page.

The post reads in part: "The snow doesn't stop us!"

Great work to all involved!


------
