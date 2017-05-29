NEWS

Woman claims she was evicted for her large toy collection

Woman claims she was evicted for her large toy collection. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 29, 2017. (WPVI)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --
A Florida woman claims she was evicted from her apartment because of her large toy collection.

Nancy Duchovnay, 73, has thousands of toys that fill her home from the bedroom to the kitchen and even the bathroom. She has everything from Muppets to dinosaurs.

"Because I'm the Toy Lady of Jacksonville," Duchovnay told News4Jax.

She said the toys are not only for her. She collects them for gift boxes that she sends to charities across the globe.

"Considering what's going on in the world today, I would rather have these funny characters smiling at me. I just think they're funny. They're cute. They smile," Duchovnay said.

Last week, Duchovnay said she had a surprise inspection and was given an eviction notice by the landlord. She said the landlord told her it was a fire hazard to have that many stuffed in her apartment.

"I'm devastated, as far as I'm concerned. And no I don't want to leave, I love this. I don't bother anybody. I don't smoke. I don't cook, and I don't have an animal that can knock over a lamp," Duchovnay said.

Duchovnay has been living in the apartments for 12 years, and she thinks they just want her out and that the toys are just an excuse. Now, she only has a few days to find a new place and doesn't understand why all of a sudden her hobby has become an issue.

"Wherever I'm moving to, they're coming with me," Duchovnay said.

