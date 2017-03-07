NEWS

Train strikes, drags charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; unknown number of deaths, injuries

Blake Kaplan/Sun Herald

BILOXI, Miss. --
A train has collided with a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, causing an unknown number of deaths and injuries.

Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel says emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash Tuesday.

Creel says a CSX train headed eastbound hit the bus at a crossing in downtown Biloxi just before 2:15 p.m., pushing the bus about 300 feet down the tracks.

He says a nearby hospital is setting up a triage unit at the site to treat the injured.

Creel says as many as 50 people were on the bus. He said there are deaths and injuries, but he could not immediately quantify them.

Charter buses often carry patrons to casinos in Biloxi, but Creel says he doesn't know where this bus was headed.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldbus crashtrain crashMississippi
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Reward climbs to $74k in Jewish cemetery vandalism investigation
LIVE: Chopper 6 over fire at PECO substation
Delco DA announces arrest, conviction of serial child rapist
32,000 without power, traffic gridlock due to fire at PECO substation
More News
Top Stories
32,000 without power, traffic gridlock due to fire at PECO substation
LIVE: Chopper 6 over fire at PECO substation
Major drug bust results in 49 arrests in Chesco
Delco DA announces arrest, conviction of serial child rapist
Mother Divine dies in Gladwyne
Family locates 5-year-old boy reported missing in Kensington
Reward climbs to $74k in Jewish cemetery vandalism investigation
Show More
Residents on edge after third kidnap attempt in Del.
25 arrested after "pandemonium in Center City"
VIDEO: Daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
Unlicensed cab driver wounded in W. Philadelphia
Casey Anthony speaks about case: 'I sleep pretty good at night'
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos