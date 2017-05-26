NEWS

Trenton woman indicted for boyfriend's murder

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A Trenton, New Jersey woman has been indicted on charges she murdered her boyfriend.

Brianna Lindsey, 25, of Clearfield Avenue, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and related offenses for the stabbing on March 6.

According to investigators, medics found 35-year-old Christopher Johnson of South Brunswick dead inside an apartment building.

The Mercer County prosecutor's office said Lindsey allegedly stabbed Johnson in the kitchen and he collapsed in the hallway.

Lindsey is also accused of trying to clean up the crime scene.
