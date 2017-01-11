Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a nasty wreck on the Northeast Extension of the Turnpike in Carbon County.It happened just before noon Wednesday in the northbound lanes in Penn Forest Township.Police say the truck driver lost control, crashed through a guard rail and went down an embankment.The driver was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest in stable condition.Police say the truck was carrying a powdered chemical, and there were traffic delays on the Northeast Extension for much of the day.