Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Monday on Castor Avenue just north of Balfour Street.Police say a pickup truck struck the side of a small school bus.There were no students on the bus at the time.The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in unknown condition.There was no word if the driver of the school bus suffered any injuries.