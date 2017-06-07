NEWS

Trump's pick to head FBI is former DOJ official and Christie lawyer

Assistant Attorney General, Christopher Wray, right, and Director of the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, Mary Beth Buchanan, hold a press conference, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2005. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)

WASHINGTON (WPVI) --
President Donald Trump says he'll nominate for FBI director a former Justice Department official who also worked as a lawyer for N.J. Gov. Chris Christie.

Trump tweeted that his choice, lawyer Christopher Wray, is "a man of impeccable credentials."


Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since the president fired FBI Director James Comey last month.

Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm.

He represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case.

Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn't endorse the Republican governor.

Wray worked for the Justice Department under President George W. Bush.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
