Trump tweet on 'negative press covfefe' triggers internet frenzy

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

I cracked it guys: #Covfefe is Samoan for Covfefe pic.twitter.com/Kk8gWsmi3q — Mason Mineo (@MasonMineo) May 31, 2017

There will be a punk rock band named #covfefe by the weekend — Dan Sherry (@dansherry44) May 31, 2017

I was going to bed but then #covfefe happened — katie diveley (@katiediveley) May 31, 2017

By the end of the night, my phone will think #covfefe is a real word and won't try to autocorrect me. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/Y6emtjNbi7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 31, 2017

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

The internet quickly went into a frenzy Tuesday night after President Donald Trump sent out a midnight tweet talking about "negative press covfefe."The apparent typo, which remained on his account for more than an hour, sparked thousands of humorous and confused responses on Twitter.Merriam-Webster even tweeted about the situation:In less than an hour #covfefe was the top trending term, as the statement was being retweeted, liked, and commented on tens of thousands of times.Many Twitter users took to the social media platform to try and understand and speculate what the President could have meant.And others just used it for humor:ABC's Jimmy Kimmel weighed in as well:Regardless, many believed the tweet would have been deleted -- but it was left up -- magnified to Trump's 39 million plus followers.