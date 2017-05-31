NEWS

Trump tweet on 'negative press covfefe' triggers internet frenzy

President Donald Trump sent out this tweet on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (Twitter)

WASHINGTON (WPVI) --
A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe."

Trump tweeted just after midnight Eastern time on Wednesday: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

The tweet immediately went viral and became one of the president's more popular posts before it was taken down after nearly six hours online.

Trump poked fun at the typo, tweeting around 6 a.m., "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" -? Enjoy!"



The term became a top trending item on Twitter, with many users supplying tongue-in-cheek meanings.

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet about people looking up "covfefe" on its website.



Dozens of definitions have been submitted the Urban Dictionary website, which crowdsources meanings for slang terms.

ABC's Jimmy Kimmel weighed in as well:


One user joked that "covfefe" is already a popular name for babies in states that voted for Trump.



Silicon Valley executive Andrew Crow went as far to change his last name on Twitter to "Covfefe."



The president returned to his normal Twitter routine later in the morning by slamming Democrats over the probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.


---
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newssocial mediatwitterdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumppoliticsinternetu.s. & worldWashington
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump likely to withdraw US from Paris climate accord
Mom looking for missing son finds his father, aunt dead
Father: Girl, 7, brain dead after Olney incident
Key US-Europe relations called into question after Trump trip
JetBlue flight makes emergency landing after battery fire
More News
Top Stories
Father: Girl, 7, brain dead after Olney incident
1st direct flight to Iceland, Kenney on board, diverted
AccuWeather: A Chance of Storms
Mom looking for missing son finds his father, aunt dead
Suspect arrested after stealing car with baby inside
Blast tears through central Kabul, killing at least 80
Police, bomb squad find apparent secret lab in Manayunk
Show More
Griffin quintuplets are graduating high school
Philadelphia police ID boy, 14, killed in shooting
Fmr. fire chief pleads guilty to using station computer for child porn
Police: Armed man in custody at Orlando airport; no one hurt
Creato jury having trouble reaching verdict, judge told
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos