NEWS

Trump's hiring freeze closes some local historic sites

EMBED </>More News Videos

President Donald Trump's anticipated budget would cut the allocation to the National Park Service, and in Philadelphia, that's a very big deal. (WPVI)

By
INDEPENDENCE HALL (WPVI) --
Independence Hall, the birthplace of the nation, along with the Liberty Bell and Independence Mall. Nearly 5 million tourists are drawn here every year, pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into the local economy.

Since March 1, fallout from the White House hiring freeze is forcing tourists to have to walk the equivalent of two blocks to find a public restroom. Restrooms right across the street from Independence Hall have been closed. There's no one to clean them, creating quite a spectacle inside the Hall where the Continental Congress met.

"The real sad part is we've had mothers inside of Independence Hall changing diapers on the floor of Independence Hall because there's nowhere else to do that," said David Fitzpatrick, Federal Employees Union Local 2058.

Already shutdown are tours of the Ben Franklin Museum and old print shop at 3rd and Chestnut, and Dolly Madison's home at 3rd and Walnut. The recreated boarding house where Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence is also closed for the distant future, and all this comes before the president presents his budget.

"Who knows what's going to come tomorrow. I mean tomorrow we're supposed to get the numbers for the budget, and everything we've seen, from a union standpoint, we're on the hit list. The EPA is No. 1. I think we we're No. 5," said Fitzpatrick.

Old City is the leading tourist attraction in the five-county area. All this federal budget uncertainty is generating a lot of anxiety among local tourism promoters.

"It is a difficult situation for the Park Service, and I don't know what the resolution is or if that's in site, but hopefully they will get it fixed before the spring and summer when people are there in great, great numbers," said Paula Butler, Visit Philadelphia.

The first Trump budget proposal is scheduled to be released Thursday. Leaks about his spending plans have had federal employees around here on edge for months already.

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newspoliticsPresident Donald TrumprepublicansCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Hawaii judge puts Trump's revised travel ban on hold
Trump: Ruling against revised travel ban is 'unprecedented judicial overreach'
Passenger's battery-operated headphones explode mid-flight
How Russian agents allegedly directed massive Yahoo cyberattack
Dramatic audio captures air traffic controllers helping pilot land with broken throttle
More News
Top Stories
13 charged in major Bucks County heroin ring bust
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
Federal judge in Hawaii puts Trump travel ban on hold
Ice from truck crashes into driver's windshield on I-95
Arrest made in beating death of NJ homeless man
Philadelphia couple wanted in California double murder
Temple reviewing impact of soda tax on meal plan
Show More
Widow of slain prison guard refuses to meet with governor
AccuWeather: Evening Snow Squalls, Bitter Cold
Philadelphia deals with aftermath of nor'easter
Passenger's battery-operated headphones explode mid-flight
Flyers' Jakub Voracek donating 396 hats to children's hospitals
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Snow, slush becomes an icy problem in Reading, Pa.
Fire, partial collapse in restaurant building on South St.
Digging out from more than a foot of snow in Allentown
More Video