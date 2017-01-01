NEWS

Twin sisters born Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in San Diego

Little baby crawling on pink carpet. (Shutterstock)

SAN DIEGO --
For the second straight year, twins in San Diego are getting attention because, though born just minutes apart, one has a birthday in 2016 and one in 2017.

KFMB-TV reports the twin girls were born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.

One girl arrived at 11:56 p.m. on Dec. 31, and the other came on Jan. 1, 2017 at midnight.

RELATED: Delaware Valley welcomes New Year's babies

The family was not available for comment.

Last year, a baby girl and boy arrived one minute before and two minutes after the New Year at San Diego Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.
