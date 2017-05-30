UK police: Tiger that killed zookeeper has not been killed

British police say a tiger that killed a female zookeeper has not been destroyed.Few details have been released about the encounter at Hamerton Zoo Park that claimed the life of 34-year-old zookeeper Rosa King. An investigation is underway and the zoo, 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of London, has been closed.Cambridgeshire Police said Tuesday that the tiger is unharmed.The zoo described the clash Monday with the tiger as a "freak accident." The zoo was evacuated as a precaution but officials said the public was never at risk and the tiger did not escape.King had worked at the zoo for roughly 14 years.___This story corrects the day in which the attack took place to Monday, not Sunday.----------