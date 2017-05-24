Investigators are working to identify a man who was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened in the 900 block of South 58th Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.Officers arrived to find the victim dead on the sidewalk.He had been shot once in the back of the head at point blank range.The man had no identification. Police believe he was in his late 20s or early 30s.The medical examiner is working to identify him.Police are checking area businesses for surveillance video that may have captured the killing.----------