Unidentified man shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia

Man shot, killed in SW Philly: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 5:30 a.m. on May 24, 2017. (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Investigators are working to identify a man who was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened in the 900 block of South 58th Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find the victim dead on the sidewalk.

He had been shot once in the back of the head at point blank range.

The man had no identification. Police believe he was in his late 20s or early 30s.

The medical examiner is working to identify him.

Police are checking area businesses for surveillance video that may have captured the killing.

Plane engine catches fire at Newark Airport, 5 injured
Passengers arrive from Manchester still in shock
Manchester attack has Philly focused on soft targets
1 dead, 2 injured in Germantown shooting
Man shot 6 times in Olney
