Unofficial start of summer kicks-off at Jersey Shore

It's not the greatest Saturday afternoon for the beach, but even if the weather isn't perfect, most people said, you're still down the shore.As the rain drops started to fall in Ocean City, many people packed up their blankets and towels, thinking of a plan B for the rest of the day."I literally got here, I just showed up and met up with these guys we've been on the beach for about five minutes and we're already walking back," Joe Stiber of Collegeville, Pennsylvania.Others snuggled up and stayed, enjoying every last second of their time on the sand."We're die hards. We're out here from early in the morning until late at night," Anthony Marano of Collegeville, Pennsylvania said."We're on the beach, this is our happy place, so rain or a little drizzle we're just happy to be away from home away from the routine," Kristin Marano of Collegeville, Pennsylvania.Back on the bay, overcast skies often drive people away from the beach and right to rental places like Wet and Wild Wave Runners."This morning was beautiful but we had some clouds roll in, this afternoons a little unsettled, a little bit of drizzle so we've been busy all day,"Jackson Neall of Wet and Wild Wave Runners.Conditions were fair enough to set sail on the Screamer - a brand new speed boat promising a wild ride - and maybe some dolphin sightings."It's propelled by jet pumps so it's like a big wave runner - it allows the boat to do a 180 degree turn," owner Jim Ebner said.On the boardwalk, these day trippers snuck in an ice cream cone in the rain before making the drive home."We just thought we'd come down today because tomorrow doesn't sound like it's going to be too good, but now it doesn't look so hot either!" said Steve Sonneborn of Northeast Philadelphia.When asked, are you leaving after this? "We are leaving after this yes we are," he said (Laughing).Others flocked to 7th Street Arcade as they waited out the rain. The owners say it's a welcome sight."As soon as it gets overcast, gets some wind or a little bit of rain, they come up on the boardwalk, a lot of times they duck in to get something to eat or they come into the Arcade. It's good," Larry Friedel of 7th Street Beach Arcade.Business owners we talked to say with a few more weeks until school lets out, a strong Memorial Day weekend really helps carry them through until summer officially begins. So they're keeping their fingers crossed for some sun.----------