Police say an armed robbery victim was shot in the leg during a scuffle with his attackers in Northeast Philadelphia.It happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Summerdale Avenue.The victim was moving exercise equipment from a pickup truck with two friends when two armed men ambushed them.The robbers got away with $450.The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.No one else was physically hurt.------