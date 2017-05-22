NEWS

Victim in suspicious fire had charges filed against homeowner in 2016

Victim in suspicious fire had charges filed against homeowner. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 22, 2017. (WPVI)

By
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
While many questions remain unanswered after a woman was found dead following a suspicious fire in North Philadelphia, Action News has uncovered details about the home and its owner.

Police sources and family on social media identify the woman found early Sunday morning at a home in the 2100 block of West Susquehanna as Tavonia Silmon Love.

"I would just like to send my condolences out to family and friends because it's very tragic. I hope they find what happened to her," neighbor Rochelle Acosta said.

The medical examiner has yet to rule on the cause of her death. At the same time, the fire marshal has yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Police remained on the scene Monday. Neighbors speculate Love may have been the victim of foul play.

"It is kind of weird to realize a fire happened over here and somebody might possibly have set it to kill that person," neighbor Rasheed Napper said.

Police say Love appeared pregnant, however, that has not been confirmed, at this time.

Through public records, Action News confirmed the rowhome is owned by Anthony Eubanks.

Eubanks has an active medical license in Pennsylvania. He did his residency in Internal Medicine at Temple University Hospital.

He posted a GoFundMe page soliciting funds for a medical clinic he hoped to open at the Susquehanna address where the fire happened.

Anthony Eubanks



Eubanks was charged with assaulting Tavonia Silmon Love at an address in Rosemont, Delaware County in November 2016.

According to the criminal complaint, Eubanks broke in and tried to strangle Love with a dog leash before leaving.

Love told the arresting officer she and Eubanks had an on-and-off again relationship.

Court documents list Eubanks' attorney as Larry Krasner, the Democratic nominee for Philadelphia District Attorney.

According to the Delaware County court docket, Eubanks was set for a preliminary hearing on the aggravated assault case involving Love last week, but it was postponed until July.

Action News reached out to his attorney of record, Larry Krasner, on Monday. His office told Action News twice they would get back to us, but did not as of this report.

While neighbors say they are unaware of these charges concerning Eubanks, they do want answers about what happened on their block.

"I just think it's sad because someone lost their daughter," one neighbor said.
