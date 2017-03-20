NEWS

Victim shares story of assault at SEPTA station

EMBED </>More News Videos

The victim of an assault at the SEPTA subway station at Race and Vine in Center City is sharing his story. (WPVI)

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
The victim of an assault at the SEPTA subway station at Race and Vine in Center City is sharing his story.

It happened on Thursday afternoon, as a mob of young people began throwing punches, kicking and stomping on another group of teens.

Jarod, one of the victims, arrived at SEPTA headquarters on Monday to help transit police identified those who attacked him and several schoolmates.

It happened when they tried to stop the mob from throwing ice at some others.

"They were throwing ice blocks at both the high school students and the middle school students as we were going out," said Jarod.

When asked if the attackers were also high schoolers, Jarod said "Some of them were, some of them looked older, so we couldn't really tell. We got into the subway and there were, like, 30 waiting for us."

Detectives hope the 17-year-old can help identify at least some of those who brutalized him and his friends just after school let out.

"We were just blindsided by it, we couldn't really do anything," Jarod said. "They had my friend on the ground, like 10 on him, so I had to step in and do what I could."

EMBED More News Videos

An investigation is underway into a massive brawl Thursday at the Race-Vine Station in Center City.


Somehow the thugs got his iPhone number and have been making threatening calls and sending texts as well. He says he will not be intimidated and wants justice.

Police sources tell Action News that investigators are quickly closing in on those responsible for the attack.

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newscaught on cameraSEPTAfightCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Key moments from hearing with FBI Director Comey
Spicer: Former campaign chairman had 'limited role'
Stranded dolphin rescued in North Wildwood
Police: Bucks Co. boy choked by dog pulling on his scarf dies
More News
Top Stories
Police: Bucks Co. boy choked by dog pulling on his scarf dies
Mystery surrounds murder-suicide in small Berks Co. town
FBI investigating links between Russia, Trump associates
Philly man claims NYC bar denied him service over pro-Trump hat
More than $1M in jewelry stolen from Lawncrest store
Teen rescued from Brandywine Creek in Wilmington
EMS workers deliver baby in Haverford Township home
Show More
Stranded dolphin rescued in North Wildwood
Snow-covered spots on first day of spring
USA Hockey, women's players meet in Philadelphia
Teen in custody after officer assaulted in N.E. Philadelphia
Police: DUI suspect found passed out in drive-thru
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
More than $1M in jewelry stolen from Lawncrest store
Mystery surrounds murder-suicide in small Berks Co. town
FBI investigating links between Russia, Trump associates
More Video