Victim's widow testifies in deadly New Jersey mall carjacking trial

A woman testifying in the first trial stemming from a fatal carjacking at an upscale New Jersey mall says she saw her husband get shot in the head.

NEWARK, N.J. --
A woman testifying in the first trial stemming from a fatal carjacking at an upscale New Jersey mall says she saw her husband get shot in the head.

Jamie Friedland was the first witness when the trial started Wednesday. She says she saw attorney David Friedland struggling with two men in the parking deck at The Mall at Short Hills in Millburn in December 2013. She says one of the men fatally shot her husband before she was ordered out of her Range Rover and the men drove off in it.

Friedland testified in the murder trial of Basim Henry, of South Orange.

Henry was arrested in Pennsylvania after the shooting. Prosecutors say he was among four men involved in the carjacking, serving as a getaway driver.

Henry's lawyer say "the facts" will prove his innocence.

