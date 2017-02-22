HONOLULU --A vacation for a South Korean family nearly turned tragic in Honolulu over the weekend, but the quick action of several beach-goers saved the day.
KGMB reports a grandmother was recording her two grandsons, ages 5 and 8, on her cell phone as they played in the water. The older boy is seen trying to get up, but the ocean quickly sucks him back out.
His mother and grandfather struggle to get to him, and that's when bystanders rush in to help.
"The minute I saw the second wave come, that's when I got up and I started sprinting," said Christopher Tuncap.
Tuncap said he and his friends were getting ready to leave Sunset Beach just after 5:30 Sunday night when they realized the family visiting from South Korea were in deep trouble. Lifeguards had already left for the day.
"I dived in right when he disappeared," Tuncap said. "I was so scared because I'm not only thinking about saving him, but what's going to happen if I get dragged in."
Four others also come to the rescue, but the current was relentless.
"The boy was very shocked and he didn't know what to do," Tuncap said.
Finally, after a constant beating from the waves, another man manages to carry the boy to safety. His mother said she was in complete shock.
"I thought that maybe my son was will die. Everything turned to the light and everything turned to like, heaven," said Yura Kim, the boy's mother.
Yura said it was a life or death situation, and she was glad these Good Samaritans were there. She snapped a photo to forever remember her son's heroes.
"I'd like to say thank you and I'd like to express my gratitude to them," she said.
"We're just people from Hawaii. We're not heroes, we saw what needed to be done and we went and we got him and that's all the matters," Tuncap said.
The man in the video seen carrying the boy to safety has not yet been identified. All are being called heroes.