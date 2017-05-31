NEWS

VIDEO: Police corral wayward deer in downtown Wilmington

EMBED </>More Videos

RAW VIDEO: Police corral wayward deer in downtown Wilmington on May 31, 2017. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
An unusual visitor to Wilmington got a lot of attention on Wednesday morning.

A deer was spotted in the area of 8th and Jefferson streets around 11:30 a.m.

Police followed it and eventually corralled it in a fenced in area next to the Old Town Hall building in the 500 block of Market Street.

Wilmington police say the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will arrive at dark to try and safely move the deer toward the Brandywine Creek.

Video from the Action Cam showed police standing by the deer's makeshift enclosure as passersby looked on.

