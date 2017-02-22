VIDEO: Suspects who tied up, left man in Juniata Park

NEWS

JUNIATA PARK (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the suspects who allegedly tied up a man and left him in his Juniata Park home, where he stayed until he was found two days later.

The home invasion happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Nielson Street.

According to investigators, the suspects entered through the garage and forced the 53-year-old victim inside.

Then, police say, the suspects bound and gagged the man with electrical tape and plastic ties in the rear bedroom.

After spending about an hour inside the home, both suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Police say it also not known if the suspects took anything.

The victim was treated for bruises and a broken nose. He is a mechanic who fixes small engines and machines from the shop inside his home.

When the victim did not turn up for a family function on Sunday, his brother grew concerned. He went to the home and found the victim tied up.

