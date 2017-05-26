VIDEO: Teen robbed at gunpoint in Hunting Park

Philadelphia police are hoping someone may have information about an armed robbery that targeted a 16-year-old in Hunting Park.The boy was sitting outside on the 100 block of East Eleanor Street when the suspects approached him.They pulled him off the steps, demanding everything he had.Each thief pointed handguns at him and forced him to walk down the street.They grabbed two gold chains and two iPhones before running off.Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact police.----------