Volunteers being organized to clean up Jewish cemetery

WISSINOMING (WPVI) --So many people are coming out to help clean up the Jewish cemetery that was vandalized over the weekend, organizers are staggering volunteers in shifts.
They've been coming out to the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia, where dozens of headstones were knocked over or heavily damaged over the weekend.
Action News was there on Tuesday afternoon as a group of volunteers began their work.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia is trying to steer the well-intentioned in the right direction.
"Every day, today, Wednesday, Thursday, hopefully Sunday, we will organize - between noon and four - cleanups every hour, 50 slots an hour," said Steven Rosenberg, the federation's CFO.
Police say the investigation into the destruction is still ongoing. That includes determining whether this is a hate crime targeting the Jewish religion, or if the cemetery was targeted at random.
Three other non-Jewish cemeteries at the intersection of Frankord and Cheltenham were untouched.
The Building Trades Council and the Electrical Workers Union are offering to help repair damage and install security cameras.
GoFundMe pages to cover damages have surpassed the initial goal.
The Jewish Federation wants to make sure restoration efforts are organized and they don't want to harm the cemetery in the delicate state that it's in.
"We don't want anyone to get hurt, we want it to be done right," said Rosenberg. "This is an unbelievable effort that has to be done and we want it done in an organized fashion."
Community members are advocating for better security at the cemetery.
It's unclear how much repairs will cost.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia opened a mailbox at jewishphilly.org to raise money to help speed up the repairs of the cemetery.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up.