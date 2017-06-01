VOTE: Local teen with cystic fibrosis up for Athlete of the Year

TOWNSEND, Del. (WPVI) --A young athlete in Townsend, New Castle County living with cystic fibrosis is being honored nationally for his strides in battling the disease.
Fourteen-year-old Michael Davis is in the running for the "Boomer Esiason Foundation Athlete of the Year."
Davis plays lacrosse and basketball, and runs half marathons.
He's made his way into the national competition, and the honor roll, despite missing more than fifty days of school for hospital stays.
"I never let it stop me. If I have practice, I'll do a treatment before practice and go to practice, or sometimes before I run, I'll take my inhaler and then go run. So it's never stopped me," Davis said.
The "Athlete of the Year" will be announced next Wednesday.
If you want to vote for Michael Davis, click here.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps