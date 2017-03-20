NEWS

California waiter fired after asking diners for proof of residency

EMBED </>More News Videos

A waiter at the Saint Marc pub-cafe in Huntington Beach was fired after asking diners for proof of residency. (KABC)

By
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. --
A waiter at a California restaurant was fired after asking some diners for not only ID, but proof of residency.

Diana Carrillo of Irvine said she was stunned when the waiter at Saint Marc pub-café in Huntington Beach asked her and her friends for their proof of residency.

"I was shocked," she recalled. "I didn't know what to say."

Carrillo was at the Pacific Coast Highway restaurant last Saturday with two friends and her sister.

"I looked at my friend and sister and I said 'Did he really just ask us this?' They said yeah, he asked us the same thing."

"My friend said he repeated his question and he said I need to make sure you're from here before I serve you."

They complained to the manager, who told them they could sit in another section, she said. But they were so shocked that they decided to leave.

She later posted her story on Facebook.



The restaurant later said the waiter had been fired and that his actions were not reflective of the café's management.

"In no way are the actions of this former employee representative of the Saint Marc brand nor are they reflective of the opinions of anyone else on our team, including executive management," the restaurant said.

Saint Marc pub-cafe also said it would donate 10 percent of this weekend's proceeds to a charity of Carillo's choice. She chose Orange County Immigrant Youth United.

------
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationrestaurantu.s. & worldOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Gorsuch called on to represent all Americans in confirmation hearing
FBI head has 'no information' backing wiretap claims amid probe of possible links between Trump associates, Russians
Missing NC teen's body found in woods after crash
Action News 3pm LIVE UPDATE
Teen dared to jump into croc-infested water
More News
Top Stories
Comey: FBI probing links between Russia, Trump associates
LIVE: FBI Director Comey testifies on Capitol Hill
More than $1M in jewelry stolen from Lawncrest store
Action News 3pm LIVE UPDATE
Teen rescued from Brandywine Creek in Wilmington
Teen in custody after officer assaulted in N.E. Philadelphia
DA: Man, woman found dead in small Berks Co. town
Show More
Police: DUI suspect found passed out in drive-thru
LIVE: Confirmation hearing for Neil Gorsuch
Brawl at SEPTA station in Center City caught on camera
Jury selection begins in Penn State ex-president's trial
Judge orders Chicago Army veteran deported to Mexico
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Teen in custody after officer assaulted in N.E. Philadelphia
Teen rescued from Brandywine Creek in Wilmington
E-ZPass express lanes under construction at mid-county tolls
More Video