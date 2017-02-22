Walmart cashier gives mom of three $100 for groceries

A South Carolina woman says her weekly trip to Walmart turned into a blessing.Ashley Jordan is a stay-at-home mom to three little girls.She says her husband works long hours so she can do that.Jordan, her husband and their 1-year-old were in the checkout line at a Walmart in Columbia Saturday night when they met customer service manager Sharnique Dasant."I said 'ma'am, God told me to give you $100.' And she was like, 'What?' I said, 'God told me to give you $100," Dasant said."Nobody has ever done anything like that for me before ever," Jordan said.Dasant's generosity cut the family's grocery bill in half.Jordan shared her story on Facebook.She says it has inspired her to one day pay it forward.------