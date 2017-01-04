War of words between top Philly officials after viral cop video

PHILADELPHIA --A verbal sparring match has broken out between top Philadelphia officials over a police altercation.
District Attorney Seth Williams dropped all charges against a 16-year-old girl, who admitted slapping a policewoman off-camera in a recording, before the officer retaliated.
On Wednesday, the head of the police union, John McNesby, said it's not the first time the DA "has chosen to disregard his responsibility and look the other way when a police officer is assaulted." He then added a personal attack on Williams, calling him a "morally and ethically challenged sideline playboy."
In response, Williams says he will "never apologize for relying on high investigative and prosecutorial standards before deciding to take away someone's freedom," and reminded McNesby that he's "prosecuted more police officers than his past two predecessors combined."