Warrants issued for suspect accused of punching man with cerebral palsy

VIDEO: Man with cerebral palsy punched in West Chester. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 5pm on May 22, 2017.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Warrants have been issued for the suspect accused of punching a disabled man in West Chester, Pa., in an assault that was caught on video.

Barry Baker, 29, is being sought for violation of probation/parole, the district attorney's office said, and his attorney has been notified.

RAW VIDEO: Disabled man assaulted in West Chester


In addition, the DA's office said, Baker failed to appear for a domestic relations matter on Thursday, resulting in an additional warrant.

Baker was already charged with simple assault and related crimes for the punching incident and was freed on $25,000 bail.

"The defendant should turn himself in immediately to address these warrants. We will not quit until we find him," District Attorney Tom Hogan said in a statement.

Baker, of Georgetown, Delaware, was identified by authorities as the suspect who punched a man with cerebral palsy earlier this month.

It happened outside the 7-Eleven at 200 South High Street in West Chester around 2:30 a.m. back on May 10.

As the video begins, the victim is seen pulling up in a white SUV just as the suspect walks out of the store.

That's when a man in a yellow sweatshirt, identified by investigators as Baker, appears to mock the victim after he goes inside.

A few minutes later, the victim walks out of the store and the suspect apparently mocks him again.
The suspect then follows the victim into the parking lot and punches the victim in the face without warning.

The victim stumbles backward over the hood of his SUV as the man identified as Baker walks away.

The 22-year-old victim composes himself, gets into his vehicle and drives away. Police say he then contacted police.

Anybody with information on Baker's whereabouts is asked to contact the West Chester Police at 610-696-2700.

