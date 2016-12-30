NEWS

WATCH LIVE: Florida bald eagles await as eggs expected to hatch soon

Courtesy: @SWFLEagleCAM

FORT MYERS, Florida (WPVI) --
Thousands of people are keeping an eye on a live stream of two American bald eagles in Florida as they wait for their eggs to hatch.

WATCH LIVE: Bald eagle eggs expected to hatch soon



An eagle cam set up by Dick Pritchett Real Estate is currently streaming the nest of Harriet and her partner M15 in Fort Myers.

The eggs were laid on November 22 and November 25, according to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam's Twitter account @SWFLEagleCAM.

The eaglets are expected to hatch any day now as they're near the end of their incubation period.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam has seen millions of people tune in since it launched in 2012, when Harriet was with her previous mate, Ozzie.

They were together for more than 20 years, until Ozzie died in September of 2015 after getting into a fight with another male eagle, believed to be M15. Ozzie passed on two days later.

Though it is thought bald eagles mate for life, a new partner can be chosen if one dies or disappears.

After an incident involving a car a few months earlier, Ozzie was sent to an animal hospital for rehabilitation. During this time, several suitors reportedly made a run at Harriet, including M15, who became a regular. When Ozzie returned, numerous altercations occurred, eventually ending in his death.

Harriet bonded with M15 a month later and laid the two eggs that hatched successfully.
Related Topics:
newsbirdsflorida
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Alleged Russian Hackers Are Among FBI's Most Wanted
Woman meets son she put up for adoption in special reunion
WATCH: Teen has awesome reaction to 'gift of citizenship'
Boy finds special gift at father's gravesite
More News
Top Stories
Hundreds pay respects at viewing, funeral for Marie Buck
Man convicted of killing 3 is charged in 4 more slayings
Man, woman flee after crash in Feltonville; child left behind
Bill Cosby Files for Change of Venue in Assault Case
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
VIDEO: Security measures ahead of New Year's celebrations
New Year's Eve preps underway in Philadelphia
Show More
Teen beaten, robbed at East Oak Lane gas station
2 sought in armed robbery at Rite Aid in West Oak Lane
Police search for Peeping Tom in Glassboro
Destructive crop pest found in shipment at US port
Man and woman shot in van in Hunting Park
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos