NEWS

Water gushing down Barrington, NJ street after water main break

BARRINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Officials are on the scene of a large water main break in Camden County, New Jersey.

It happened early Friday afternoon along Clements Bridge Road near Trinity Place in Barrington.

Water could be seen running down the street and pooling in the intersection.

The main belongs to New Jersey American Water.

There was no word on the size of the main or how many customers are impacted.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newswater main breakBarrington
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trenton woman indicted for boyfriend's murder
Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester explosion: 'Broken'
Trump attends G7 meetings in Italy
Scrutiny of Jared Kushner's Russia contacts brings the probe to Trump's inner circle
More News
Top Stories
Dozens hurt, some stranded after bus crash on N.J. Turnpike
AG: Burlco couple forced girl, 17, into prostitution
Trenton woman indicted for boyfriend's murder
Wolf signs Real ID law, expects new licenses in 2019
Action News 3pm LIVE UPDATE
School buses damaged by fire Toms River, N.J.
Hotel fire prompts evacuation in Center City
Show More
Jersey shore kicks off the summer of 2017
Mary Lee the shark could be Jersey Shore bound for weekend
UK politics resume after Manchester attack
ESPN signs Chip Kelly as football analyst
Pilot killed ID'd in PennSTAR medical helicopter crash in Del.
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos