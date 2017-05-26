BARRINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) --Officials are on the scene of a large water main break in Camden County, New Jersey.
It happened early Friday afternoon along Clements Bridge Road near Trinity Place in Barrington.
Water could be seen running down the street and pooling in the intersection.
The main belongs to New Jersey American Water.
There was no word on the size of the main or how many customers are impacted.
