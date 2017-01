A water main break has caused a large sinkhole to open up in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.The break was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of East Boston Street.Water department officials tell Action News a 6-inch main ruptured, opening up a significant hole in the street.Two parked cars have reportedly fallen into the hole.At least 15 homes are without water.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.