Water main break closes South Jersey school

OAKLYN, N.J. (WPVI) --A large water main break has forced the closure of a public school in Oaklyn, N.J.
The break was reported before 5 a.m. Monday outside Oaklyn School in the 100 block of Kendall Boulevard.
OAKLYN SCHOOL CLOSED Monday, January 9, 2017 - Due to a major water main break outside... https://t.co/79jMhnyMr4 pic.twitter.com/GJwtRE4L9l— Oaklyn School (@OaklynSchool) January 9, 2017
The school announced on its Twitter and Facebook accounts that the school would be closed all day as repairs got underway.