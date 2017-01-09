Water main break closes South Jersey school

OAKLYN SCHOOL CLOSED Monday, January 9, 2017 - Due to a major water main break outside... https://t.co/79jMhnyMr4 pic.twitter.com/GJwtRE4L9l — Oaklyn School (@OaklynSchool) January 9, 2017

A large water main break has forced the closure of a public school in Oaklyn, N.J.The break was reported before 5 a.m. Monday outside Oaklyn School in the 100 block of Kendall Boulevard.The school announced on its Twitter and Facebook accounts that the school would be closed all day as repairs got underway.